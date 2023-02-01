Niagara Falls will recognize the start of Black History Month tonight

Niagara Falls will be going red, green and black tonight to mark the start of Black History Month.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will illuminate both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls tonight from 10:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

"To learn more about Black History in Niagara, including the extensive collection of displays and monuments honouring Black Canadian history, please visit exploretheniagara.com."