'Niagara Falls will still be there when it's safe to travel' Parks Police issue tickets
Police in Niagara continue to crack down on people breaking COVID-19 rules.
Parks Police say they have issued four charges and three warnings for social gatherings exceeding limits under provincial orders this week.
Officials from the police force are asking residents to stay home, and follow provincial orders saying "Niagara Falls will still be there when it is safe to travel."
