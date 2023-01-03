Niagara Falls will turn blue to support Hamlin tonight
Niagara Falls will be lit up blue tonight in support of Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills.
A post from Niagara Parks says "Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo."
The falls will be lit up blue at 9 p.m. this evening.
The Falls will be illuminated in blue from 9-9:15 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd 2023 for well wishes for the @BuffaloBills' @NFL football player, Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland. Sending prayers & strength from @NiagaraFalls.💙 #Billsmafiastrong #PrayersForDamar pic.twitter.com/8V4Bd0TsbX— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) January 3, 2023
-
-
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (DEC 31, 2022)
Happy New Year! This week's episode of Liz Fleming Travels is all about New Year's celebrations around the world, Travel Resolutions for 2023 and the best places to explore in Ontario for the New Year