Niagara Falls will turn blue to support Hamlin tonight


Niagara Falls will be lit up blue tonight in support of Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills.

A post from Niagara Parks says "Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo."

The falls will be lit up blue at 9 p.m. this evening.

 

