Niagara Falls 'Wish you were here' mural is finished

Niagara Falls has a new mural in its downtown core.

Artist Elaine Wallis has painted many murals and merchant signs along Queen Street, and has finished her latest mural ‘Wish You Were Here.’

Mayor Jim Diodati says the historical postcard art depicts the four most commonly used words written on a postcard.

"Although many people no longer send postcards and instead share pictures with one another, Elaine wanted to write a love letter to our City, our residents & to our visitors to share with others. This fun photo op is representative of the Downtown Niagara Falls vibe and invites interaction & rekindling after we’ve spent the past year missing friends & family and long for connection."

The mural is located in the parking lot at Queen & Erie Avenue behind Camp Cataract.

The Mayor is encouraging people to come check it out in person.