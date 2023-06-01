Niagara Falls woman facing arson charges

A Niagara Falls woman is facing arson charges.

On May 28th Niagara Regional Police say first responders were called to a fire on Bridge Street near Chrysler Avenue.

Niagara Falls Fire Services put out a fire on the front porch of an unoccupied house.

A person was seen running from the home shortly after the fire broke out.

Working alongside Niagara Falls Fire Service Fire Prevention Office police were able to identify and arrest a suspect.

47 year old Brenda Lee Theal from Niagara Falls is facing arson charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100999