Niagara Falls woman facing arson charges
A Niagara Falls woman is facing arson charges.
On May 28th Niagara Regional Police say first responders were called to a fire on Bridge Street near Chrysler Avenue.
Niagara Falls Fire Services put out a fire on the front porch of an unoccupied house.
A person was seen running from the home shortly after the fire broke out.
Working alongside Niagara Falls Fire Service Fire Prevention Office police were able to identify and arrest a suspect.
47 year old Brenda Lee Theal from Niagara Falls is facing arson charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100999
-
Kate Wallace on the IAMS Caravan Tour in St. Catharines
Tim Denis is joined by Kate Wallace, Brand Portfolio Lead of Pet Nutrition for IAMS Canada to discuss the IAMS Caravan Tour's pit stop in St. Catharines.
-
View From the Drive Thru - Robots That Can Repair Themselves
We always looked to Star Trek for technological advancements that eventually came to life. Well, there's a new AI technology that would allow robots to repair themselves. Even Star Trek didn't have that one. Too far?
-
Erik Tomas - Raceline Radio Preview (6/2/23)
Tim Denis is joined by Erik Tomas, host of Raceline Radio, to preview the upcoming weekend of racing.