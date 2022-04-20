Niagara Falls woman wanted for kidnapping

A Niagara Falls woman is wanted in connection to a kidnapping in Markham.

York Regional Police are searching for 44 year old Bing Han from Niagara Falls.

She is wanted after a woman was held captive in a Markham hotel room after losing money while gambling.

It started when Montreal police received word that the victim had been gambling with a female suspect that suggested she take a loan to bankroll the bets.

The victim then lost all of the money and was held against her will while the kidnappers demanded payment.

Officers found the victim unharmed in a Markham hotel room and have arrested three other suspects.

Police are searching for Bing Han and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.