A mother of three from Niagara Falls is celebrating after winning $100,000 with OLG's Instant Money Match.

Danielle Spinks says it is her first big win after playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 regularly.

She says she couldn't believe it at first and her son took her to the store to validate it.

She is planning to save her win for retirement and share some with her children.

The winning ticket was bought at Niagara Variety on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls.