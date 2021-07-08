Niagara Falls woman wins $100,000 with ENCORE

A Niagara Falls customs broker has won $100,000 with ENCORE.

Marion Boothman matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the May 6th Daily Grand draw to win her big prize.

She bought her tickets through OLG.ca on her birthday.

While collecting her prize, she said the win feels like the light at the end of a dark tunnel, "The pandemic has been a struggle - we've had a loss in the family, so this is a great feeling knowing we have a safety net. "

She plans to pay some bills and save the rest of her winnings.