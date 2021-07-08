Niagara Falls woman wins $100,000 with ENCORE
A Niagara Falls customs broker has won $100,000 with ENCORE.
Marion Boothman matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the May 6th Daily Grand draw to win her big prize.
She bought her tickets through OLG.ca on her birthday.
While collecting her prize, she said the win feels like the light at the end of a dark tunnel, "The pandemic has been a struggle - we've had a loss in the family, so this is a great feeling knowing we have a safety net. "
She plans to pay some bills and save the rest of her winnings.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this