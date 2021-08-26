Niagara Falls woman wins $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler

A Niagara Falls woman has won a big $100,000 prize.

Jacqueline Kates says she could hardly talk from disbelief when she discovered she had won with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER.

The mother and grandmother plans to use her winnings to make a more comfortable retirement, fix up an old car, and share some money with her children. "I will be able to enjoy some trips and truly be able to relax."

The winning ticket was bought at Bob's Fast & Fresh Convenience on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.