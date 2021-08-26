Niagara Falls woman wins $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler
A Niagara Falls woman has won a big $100,000 prize.
Jacqueline Kates says she could hardly talk from disbelief when she discovered she had won with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER.
The mother and grandmother plans to use her winnings to make a more comfortable retirement, fix up an old car, and share some money with her children. "I will be able to enjoy some trips and truly be able to relax."
The winning ticket was bought at Bob's Fast & Fresh Convenience on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.
-
Charlie Watts – RIP Rolling Stones Drummer dead at 80Matt talks about one of the longest touring musicians with Publicist, Music Commentator Eric Alper
-
Help Jonah get a wheelchair vanJonah is 9 years old and living with Cerebral Palsy, the family is raising money for a much needed wheechair van. Matt has a conversation Jonah’s Mom Donna. You can donate here
-
Niagara Health - New Hires Mandatory Vaccination ProgramCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the Niagara community and in hospitals, consistent with the reports from experts that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated. Matt talks to Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs.