Niagara Falls woman wins $200,000 playing instant PLINKO
A 46 year old from Niagara Falls has won $200,000 playing Instant PLINKO.
Diana Horne bought the ticket while stopping for gas one day near the Big Bee Convenience Store on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls.
She played her ticket the next day and realized she won a 'chip', "I took a moment before I dropped the chip to acknowledge my grandmother, who would have been so proud of me in that moment."
Diana's chip landed on $200,000.
She says she will celebrate by buying a camper for her family and hosting a barbecue with her friends and colleagues.
She also plans to use her winnings to give her daughter the summer of camping she's always wanted.
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.