Niagara Falls woman wins $200,000 playing instant PLINKO

A 46 year old from Niagara Falls has won $200,000 playing Instant PLINKO.

Diana Horne bought the ticket while stopping for gas one day near the Big Bee Convenience Store on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls.

She played her ticket the next day and realized she won a 'chip', "I took a moment before I dropped the chip to acknowledge my grandmother, who would have been so proud of me in that moment."

Diana's chip landed on $200,000.

She says she will celebrate by buying a camper for her family and hosting a barbecue with her friends and colleagues.

She also plans to use her winnings to give her daughter the summer of camping she's always wanted.