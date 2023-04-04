Niagara Falls woman wins $50,000 on instant crossword

A Niagara Falls woman has won $50,000..

Safia Durrani winning the $50,000 top prize on an instant crossword ticket .

The great grandmother says she thought she won $25,000 at first, "I went to the store to check it, and that's when I noticed I actually won $50,000. I started dancing in the store I was so excited!"

Safia is celebrating her 50th anniversary with her husband and says she will be investing the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer on the Run in Drummond Road in Niagara Falls.