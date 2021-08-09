Niagara feeling the heat, but we may not beat the 1973 record

This hot and humid day in Niagara, may or may not go down in the history books.

It will be a close call as the latest temperature reading at the Niagara District Airport is 32°C.

The previous record was back in 1973 when it hit 32.8°C.

We will have to wait for the day to unfold, and Environment Canada to make it official.

We are not under a heat warning, as we haven't reached the protocol set out by Environment Canada.

The agency issues the alert when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31°C or warmer and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 20°C or warmer OR when two or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 40 or higher.

Tomorrow's high is expected to 29°C with an expected humidex of 37 with a good chance of rain.