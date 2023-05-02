Niagara ferry popular with cyclists and tourists reopens this weekend

One of Niagara's hidden gems is opening this week.

The City of Thorold’s long-running ferry, Bridge-it, will open on Saturday, May 6th for the season.

It is the only ferry service on the Welland canal offering local residents, visitors and cyclists direct transportation between the east and west sides of Port Robinson in Thorold. It is free to use.

The ferry has shuttled passengers across the Welland canal since the 1970’s and is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly.

“Last year, we saw almost ten thousand walkers, hikers and cyclists ride the ferry,” said Mayor Terry Ugulini. “We are grateful to Niagara Region for their partnership on this popular seasonal attraction, and we are excited to welcome residents and visitors back aboard for the 2023 season.”

The Bridge-it route provides cyclists with direct access from Thorold through to Niagara Falls by following Grassybrook Road to the Niagara River Recreational Trail and connecting to the Greater Niagara Cycle Route.

Bridge-it will be open on May 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., before opening daily for the season on May 20th.

It will run June, July and August daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.