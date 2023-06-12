iHeartRadio
Niagara fire bans being lifted


Municipalities across the region are lifting their fire bans.

Heavy rains over the past couple days have saturated the ground allowing officials to lift the ban in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Thorold, Lincoln with more expected to follow suit.

Forest fires continue to be a concern across the central and northern part of the province.

 

 

