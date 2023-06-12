Niagara fire bans being lifted

Municipalities across the region are lifting their fire bans.

Heavy rains over the past couple days have saturated the ground allowing officials to lift the ban in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Thorold, Lincoln with more expected to follow suit.

Forest fires continue to be a concern across the central and northern part of the province.

The fire ban has been lifted for St. Catharines as of June 12, 2023. https://t.co/KgXthpr6Ph pic.twitter.com/4Pu3FCZbtP — St. Catharines (@St_Catharines) June 12, 2023