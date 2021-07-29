Niagara Folk Arts and RBC team up to help newcomers

Niagara Folk Arts and RBC are teaming up to help newcomers with financial literacy, mentoring, and even finding employment.

The goal is to address common challenges faced by newcomers while at the same time promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion in the community.

RBC advisors and financial experts will work closely with Niagara Folk Arts to deliver a variety of Orientation to Ontario workshops, mentorship opportunities, financial literacy sessions, newcomer mental health information, community engagement programming and support the Niagara Folk Arts Festival.

“We are excited to partner with RBC as our organizations share common values of client centered service with integrity, while serving an inclusive and diverse community where everyone belongs. Collaborative partnerships between grassroots organizations and corporations are more important now than ever in rebuilding our economy while ensuring we leave no one behind.” - Emily Kovacs, Executive Director of the Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre

“Newcomers to Canada are critical to our country’s economic prosperity and growth,” said Steve Nixon, Regional Vice-President, Niagara, RBC. “We’re thrilled that through this partnership Niagara Folk Arts and RBC will be able to support hundreds of individuals and families with newcomer programs, workshops and support resources.”

