Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre demands justice for murdered Muslims in London, ON

The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre has issued a statement following the murders of four members of a Muslim family in London, ON.

The centre is offering mental health help to Muslim students at their Centre by clicking here, or calling 905-685-6589 ext. 243.

The centre says it is shocked and horrified and demands justice after learning about the planned and premeditated act of murder against the Muslim family in London.

"The Muslim community is all too familiar with violent acts of Islamophobia, such as the attacks on Muslim women in Alberta, the killing of a mosque volunteer in Etobicoke, and the Quebec City mosque massacre, to just name a few. Enough is enough. This type of hate is simply incomprehensible. These were innocent human beings who were killed simply because of their faith. They were our neighbours, family, friends,

and co-workers who were murdered in cold blood."

The statement says 'hate will never prevail against those who promote love and compassion and we can do that by uplifting that nine-year-old boy and telling all Muslim children in Canada that your mom wearing a hijab or parents wearing traditional clothes are safe: your family are loved and belong with us."