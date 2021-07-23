Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre hosting special COVID-19 vaccine information sessions

The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre is combating COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a special program delivered in several languages.

The program called Knowledge in Your Language, Vaccine in Your Arm will be delivered in English, Spanish, Arabic, French, and Mandarin starting next week to answer questions and concerns newcomers to the country and immigrants may have.

To register for the program, email register@folk-arts.ca or go to www.tinyurl.com/9ydbm5ty

Health professionals continue to try to reach people who have not yet received a dose or completed the two shot COVID-19 vaccine series as numbers across the country start to plateau.

As of the latest data, around 52 percent of Canadians have been fully vaccinated while approximately 70 percent of Canadians have at least one dose.

Provincially, 65 percent of Ontario residents have been fully vaccinated and 80 percent have at least one dose.

According to Niagara Region Public Health statistics, 55 percent of eligible people in Niagara have been fully vaccinated and 69 percent have at least one dose.

As the Delta variant of the virus continues to circulate, health professional are strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated.