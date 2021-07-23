Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre hosting special COVID-19 vaccine information sessions
The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre is combating COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a special program delivered in several languages.
The program called Knowledge in Your Language, Vaccine in Your Arm will be delivered in English, Spanish, Arabic, French, and Mandarin starting next week to answer questions and concerns newcomers to the country and immigrants may have.
To register for the program, email register@folk-arts.ca or go to www.tinyurl.com/9ydbm5ty
Health professionals continue to try to reach people who have not yet received a dose or completed the two shot COVID-19 vaccine series as numbers across the country start to plateau.
As of the latest data, around 52 percent of Canadians have been fully vaccinated while approximately 70 percent of Canadians have at least one dose.
Provincially, 65 percent of Ontario residents have been fully vaccinated and 80 percent have at least one dose.
According to Niagara Region Public Health statistics, 55 percent of eligible people in Niagara have been fully vaccinated and 69 percent have at least one dose.
As the Delta variant of the virus continues to circulate, health professional are strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Old (in theatres) *Beans (in theatres) *Jolt (Amazon Prime Video) *Creation Stories (VOD/Digital) *North Hollywood (VOD)
-
FenyxFyre Whirlpool Jet Boat Straitjacket-Escape world record attempt happening this MondayTim talks to Multi-World Record Holder FenyxFyre (Christopher Campbell). He will be attempting to escape from handcuffs and a straitjacket while aboard a Whirlpool jet boat. The jet boat will be moving through a 125-foot-deep rushing riverway during the escape
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff Wallis