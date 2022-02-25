Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre says Russian military aggression has to stop

The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre is speaking out on the Russian invasion and attacks on Ukraine.

The centre says it condemns, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Officials say the actions are a violation of Ukraine’s geopolitical integrity and a violation of Russia’s obligations under international law and are condemned by all global humanitarian organizations from UNHCR to Amnesty International.

"We ask all levels of Canadian government, NATO members, along with all world leaders to call on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine’s sovereignty and geopolitical integrity must be respected and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future and the military aggression has to stop."

The centre says it is asking for the immediate support for family reunifications of Canadians of Ukrainian descent.

"As Canadians, we feel a sense of sadness, pain, and anger, while we also recognize that generations of Ukrainian communities across Canada are re-living the trauma of these events every day as it continues on and the world watches in disbelief. The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre stands with the people of Ukraine and with all Ukrainian Canadian communities during this time both here in Niagara and across the country."

Anyone wishing to offer support, can connect with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.