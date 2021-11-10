Niagara Folk Arts program to provide newcomers with vaccine education in their own language

More people may soon be able to get vaccine information in their native language thanks to a campaign by the Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre.

The new, two year vaccine education program begins this month thanks to a $315,000 grant from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Immigrants, refugees, and other newcomers to Canada will be able to access important information from health care providers who speak their first language as a way to reduce vaccine hesitancy in the community.

The information will be shared on social media and include short videos.

Centre representatives say the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inequities in the health care and social service systems as racialized and marginalized populations experience higher rates of death and disease.