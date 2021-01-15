Niagara forms a COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force

A COVID Vaccination Task Force has been formed in Niagara.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley has created a Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination to ensure that Niagara’s vaccine rollout is 'fair, equitable and ethical.'

This past week, Niagara began vaccinating long-term care residents, staff, essential visitors, and other high risk front-line health care workers.

22 per cent of long-term care homes have had their residents vaccinated after only two days, and Niagara is expected to deliver its 1000th dose today - the third day of vaccinations.

Officials say as vaccine supply increases in future months, rollout to the broader Niagara community will require coordinated work by stakeholders across our region to ensure all residents have access to, and are motivated to receive, the vaccine.

The task force will aim to do the following:

•Ensure a consistent and coordinated approach between all partners in the strategic delivery of vaccinations

•Localize the provincial vaccination strategy into the Niagara specific context

•Ensure high vaccination rates by building public trust through clear, accurate and culturally-informed communication on the vaccine and its safety

•Provide reports and updates to the community, the Board of Health and local municipal councils on Niagara’s vaccination activities, progress and milestones

Appointments will be named next week.

"As Niagara begins to vaccinate our long-term care home residents and front-line health care workers, it is critical that we take steps to support Public Health’s plan for the broader rollout to the community. The creation of this task force is a major milestone in the fight against the virus. This group’s mandate will ensure high levels of coordination, build public trust and provide a conduit for information sharing among all in the community." ~ Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair