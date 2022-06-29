Niagara friends take home big win on Lotto Max

A couple friends in Niagara have won close to half a million dollars on Lotto Max.

Michael Maclean of Thorold and Peter Tanczos of Niagara Falls won $472,153.30 from the May 20, 2022 draw.

Friends for 20 years, the two started playing the lottery together about three months ago.

Michael said he was matching his numbers to the winnings numbers one morning when he realized the numbers matched. "I pulled out my phone to check using the OLG App and thought 'This can't be right,'" said Michael. "I called Peter and told him we won!"

"I knew Michael wasn't joking but it is hard to believe," Peter added. "I've never had money like this in my life!"

Michael plans to use his share of the winnings to purchase property. Peter also plans to look at property for a summer home in Nova Scotia.