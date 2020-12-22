Niagara garden centre offers plants for donations to Project Share



Looking for a Christmas pick-me-up and a way to help others?

Then Country Basket Garden Centre in Niagara Falls is where you want to go.

Owner Paul Bongers finds himself with a surplus of poinsettias and doesn't want them to go to waste.

He says they are sitting on about 600 to 700 plants.

Rather than send them to the compost pile he decided to give them away in exchange for a food or cash donation which will go to Project Share.

You can pick up a poinsettia between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The garden centre is located on Lundy's Lane is Niagara Falls.