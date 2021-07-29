Niagara gets $2M from feds to help tourism-dependent businesses survive

The federal government is giving Niagara $2M to help the tourism sector recover from the pandemic.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey announced the FedDev Ontario investment today which will see the Region provide tourism-dependent businesses with up to $20,000 in non-repayable grants.

The money can be spent to support costs associated with adapting and reopening, such as space renovations and retrofits, purchase of equipment, fixtures and personal protective equipment, as well as support for technology and digitization.

The funding is being delivered in partnership with the following municipalities that form part of Niagara’s Economic Rapid Response Team: Fort Erie; Grimsby; Lincoln; Niagara Falls; Pelham; Port Colborne; St. Catharines; Thorold; Wainfleet; Welland and West Lincoln.

The project is expected to support more than 150 businesses and maintain about 325 jobs.

Some of the businesses receiving support include White Meadows Farms in St.Catharines, and the Thorold Community Theatre.

“In the Niagara Region, tourism is a way of life. So many individuals work in this sector that need a helping hand right now. Our Government is here for you. With today’s investment, we are providing targeted support to the local businesses that depend on tourism, and helping this sector stay resilient while preparing for a strong future.”- Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre