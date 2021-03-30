Niagara gets $8.2M to expand paramedic program which helps seniors stay in their own homes

Niagara is getting $8.2M to expand a program which helps seniors stay in their homes with the help of paramedics.

The announcement was made at the Pelham Ambulance Station in Fonthill by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and Chief of Niagara Emergency Medical Services Kevin Smith.

The first phase of this program was announced in October 2020, in partnership with five communities.

It provides services to seniors who are waiting for placement in a long-term care home or who are soon to be eligible for long-term care to safely keep seniors in their own homes for as long as possible.

Currently the program is serving 50 to 70 new patients in Niagara per month.

The program offers access to health services 24-7, through in-home and remote methods, such as online or virtual supports, non-emergency home visits and in-home testing procedures, and ongoing monitoring of changing or escalating conditions to prevent or reduce emergency incidents.

“On behalf of Regional Council, we are pleased to see this important program become a reality thanks to the critical investment of our partners at the provincial government, said Chair Bradley.

"Over the past two years, Niagara EMS has undergone a significant transformation in how we provide services from a reactive 911 response system to a Mobile Integrated Health model of care," said Kevin Smith. "This model of care embraces a multidisciplinary approach to providing optimal health services for Niagara with the right care, at the right time, in the right place and by the right provider. The Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program builds on this foundation to best meet the needs of our community in a proactive model of care. Our paramedics, nurses and other health professionals will integrate and coordinate resources to assist those aging at home to help prevent health deterioration and promote the ability for them to remain safe and supported where they live."



