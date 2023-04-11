Niagara getting $20.7M from Ontario government to help fight homelessness

Ontario has announced an additional $200M to help combat homelessness across Ontario, including $20M for Niagara.

The funding, which is part of the province's Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program, will bring Ontario's yearly investment to $700M.

The funding will be used to help residents at risk of homelessness and support community organizations delivering supportive housing.

Niagara will receive $20.7M, an increase of 86%.

"Our government is working hard to ensure every person in Ontario has access to safe and affordable housing," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"This significant increase almost doubling provincial funding for supportive housing in Niagara is part of our plan to address the housing crisis across the province. Today's announcement builds on our efforts through Bill 23 and Bill 97 to build more homes and make life more affordable for Ontario families."

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says there is a significant need for homeless program funding across the region and the new funding will go a long way in supporting the most vulnerable residents.

"I want to thank our talented and tenacious staff for continuing to advocate for Niagara – without their persistent communication I do not believe this would have become a reality. I also want to thank the province for listening to our concerns and making the investments necessary to ensure we can better help those experiencing homelessness across Niagara – I know this new money will be put to good use.”

Just a few weeks ago, Niagara declared a state-of-emergency over homelessness, mental health and opioid addiction.

In March of last year, at least 665 people, including 120 children, were reported homeless in Niagara.

