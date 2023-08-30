Niagara getting $300,000 to ramp up electric vehicle sector

Niagara is getting $300,000 to come up with an electric vehicle strategy.

The funding is coming from the Federal Economic Development Agency or FedDev Ontario.

Federal officials say the new strategy will focus on building partnerships, developing the infrastructure needed, connecting industry leaders and post-secondary institutions, and enabling Niagara Region representation at industry events.

It is expected to support over 50 regional businesses and organizations and establish up to five new partnerships to ensure that the region has the opportunity to contribute to the electric vehicle sector.

Meantime, the feds also announcing $4M in funding for the FBT plant on Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines.

Federal officials say as the demand for domestic production of EV, energy, and semiconductor related-parts has risen in Canada, FBT will be able to increase its machine components and parts production by 75 percent.

"The Regional Municipality of Niagara is bringing together the right people and organizations to strengthen and grow the EV sector in Niagara. Strategic investments like this one are positioning local communities in southern Ontario for a thriving future in the electric vehicle sector while also creating good local jobs that will benefit Canadians for years to come.” The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Today's announcement brings great news for the EV sector in the Niagara region, positioning the region and local companies to have the resources, tools and support they need to capture new opportunities in EV sector and attract and keep talent." Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“Today's announcement brings great news for the Niagara region, as it not only supports over 50 local businesses and organizations, but also represents a significant step towards supporting a greener future for southern Ontario.” Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines