Niagara getting ducks in a row to launch amalgamated transit system in about two years time

Public transit will look very different in a few years as Niagara has been given the green light to merge all of its transit systems into one.

The region has received the required triple-majority support to move forward to create a consolidated transit Commission.



The transition to a single, consolidated public transit system will now begin with the goal of beginning operations in January 2023.



Niagara Region has established the Transit Commission Steering Committee to lead the transition.

Once the board is in place, a GM will be hired to oversee the system.

As the transition occurs through 2022, the existing transit systems will continue to be operated by the local area municipalities and region.

Through 2023, existing routes and services are expected to continue to operate at current service levels as the commission assumes operational responsibility.



"The historical vote to move forward with a single, consolidated transit provider for the entire region will have a profoundly positive impact on all of Niagara for decades to come. This move not only illustrates how well Niagara’s communities can work together in strong partnership, but also how we continue to put our passengers, environment and economy at the forefront of our policy decisions. The creation of this commission will be part of the lasting legacy of this term, and I look forward to seeing this new commission operational early next year." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley

"As Chair of the Linking Niagara Transit Committee, it is gratifying to see this journey complete with the creation of a new transit commission in Niagara. This proposed system will provide significant customer experience improvements including increased consistency in service hours and transit access across all 12 communities. I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the committee for their ideas to help shape the proposed model, and the staff for their tremendous work." ~ Mat Siscoe, Chair, Linking Niagara Transit Committee and Regional Councillor