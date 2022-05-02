Niagara giving out compost for cash and food donations this week

Niagara is giving compost out for cash or a food donation this Compost Awareness Week.

The Region says it is celebrating Compost Awareness Week with the Niagara Region’s Spring Compost Donation and Food Drive this week.

It will provide compost for a cash or non-perishable food donation at Regional landfills and at the Region’s Recycling Centre this week.

While quantities last, any Niagara resident may pick up 20 litre bags (limit of one to three bags) of compost at the Bridge Street Landfill in Fort Erie, the Niagara Road 12 Landfill in West Lincoln, the Humberstone Landfill in Welland, and the Recycling Centre in Niagara Falls.

In exchange for the compost, residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items or cash in support of local charities, including Goodwill Niagara, Salvation Army, Fort Erie COPE, and Project Share.