Niagara GO train users should have an easier ride this morning



GO train service between Niagara Falls, Hamilton and Aldershot is expected to be back on track this morning.

Metrolinx tweeting out last night, they expect the trains to be back running on schedule.

Yesterday, the trains ground to a halt along the busy line after indigenous, anti-pipeline protestors blocked a key rail line in Hamilton preventing GO from accessing the tracks.

The protest was in support of Wet'sue'wet'en hereditary chiefs fighting a pipeline project that crosses their territory in B.C.

The Hamilton protest ended peacefully last night after CN Rail served them with an injunction.