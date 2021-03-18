Niagara grandpa says it's a great day after receiving COVID vaccine at MacBain Centre in the falls

Lots of smiles and sighs of relief in Niagara Falls today as the first mass immunization clinic opened its doors to residents 80+.

Norm was the first to received his COVID vaccine today at the MacBain Community Centre.

He told public health officials that today is a great day for him and he's glad to be vaccinated so that he can see his grandchildren and start getting out again.

Once the shot has been administered to residents, they are asked to sit for 15 minutes in a waiting area and will then receive proof of vaccination to take home.

Niagara transit operators are providing free rides to and from vaccination appointments.

Just show the driver a vaccination appointment confirmation on the way there and proof of vaccination on the way home.

NRT OnDemand is also part of the free transit offer.

If you are 80+ appointments can still be booked through the provincial system: call 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.