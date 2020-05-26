Niagara Grape and Wine 'Homegrown Festival' cancelled in June
The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival has decided to cancel an event in June.
The Homegrown Wine Festival, which normally features the TD Wealth Tailgate Party, a Discovery Pass tasting program at dozens of Niagara wineries and the RBC Brunch In The Vineyard, has been cancelled.
Executive Director, Dorian Anderson says they are disappointed to cancel the event, but the timing is just not right for large-scale events.
She says they will work on some options for wine lovers to create a fun at-home experience.
What will happen to September's Grape and Wine Festival?
Anderson says they will decide by mid-July what the Festival will look like.
“There’s no doubt that the 2020 Niagara Grape & Wine Festival will have a different look and feel this year in order to protect the safety of our guests, but we are committed to ensuring the event takes place in a new form that continues to recognize the important role that our grape growers and wine industry plays in Niagara, Ontario and Canada,” said Dorian Anderson, Executive Director of the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.
