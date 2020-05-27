Niagara Grape and Wine to launch digital 'Festival Guide To Summer'

Although Niagara Grape and Wine organizers have cancelled the Homegrown Wine Festival in June, there are still ways to celebrate.

Officials say they also had to cancel a new event that would have celebrated Niagara's sparkling wine this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Executive Director Dorian Anderson says they will be launching 'The Festival Guide to Summer' online on June 20th.

"We've asked all of our wine makers to give us their top three wine picks for summer as well as music that would accompany people sipping those so we can create a Festival playlist. And then all of the chefs, there would have been 20 - 25 chefs between those two events - we've asked them to give us some recipes, some mood music and their favourite Niagara wine pairings."

No word yet on what's going to happen for the big festival that traditionally happens in the Fall.