Niagara Grape & Wine Festival cancels Montebello Park celebration, plans alternative events

The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival is officially cancelling or reprogramming all Fall Festival events in light of COVID-19.

During an update to St. Catharines council last night Executive Director Dorian Anderson shared the news about the major festival that draws a huge crowd to the Garden City every year.

Anderson says the celebration in Montebello Park is officially cancelled, but a few different campaigns will be launched to replace it.

The focus will shift to activities at individual wineries instead of the large gathering.

Organizers are also planning to host 'Festival Streaming Saturdays' to replace the main stage musical entertainment.

The online offerings will be running on the same weekends the festival would have taken over the park.

Instead of the Meridian Grande Parade, people across Niagara will be encouraged to decorate their porches and neighbourhoods to keep the spirit alive.

Videos and photos of the displays will be shared during Streaming Saturdays.

This year's festival was scheduled to take place from September 18th - 27th.