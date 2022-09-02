Niagara Greek Festival returns to St. Catharines

The Niagara Greek Festival is returning to St. Catharines this weekend.

The event starts today and runs until Sunday with live performances, food, and vendors.

It runs 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. each day at the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church on Niagara Street at Linwell Rd.

Alex Digenis tells CKTB's Tim Denis they have invested in large circus tents to protect festival-goers from the sun and rain.