Niagara Greek Festival taking place this long weekend

A taste of Greece will be making its way into Niagara this weekend.

The event takes place at the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church starting tomorrow.

Festivities include traditional Greek food, dancing, and raffle prizes to be won.

The top raffle prize for this year is a 10-night greek getaway in Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini.

Donations, including non-perishables are appreciated to help support the church and greek community.

The event will run from 3p.m. to 10p.m. Friday to Sunday, and finish off on Monday at 8p.m. with Greek dance performances.

For more event details you can visit the Niagara Greek Festival Facebook page.