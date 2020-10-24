Niagara has 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19
On a day where Ontario set a record, Niagara sees 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Niagara Region Public Health says right now, Niagara has 92 active cases of the virus, and eight active outbreaks.
Five of the eight outbreaks are related to health care facilities.
Most of Niagara's active cases are in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
Ontario reported 978 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest amount of cases in a single day yet.
