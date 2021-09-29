Niagara has a new CAO, region says it followed advice from 'Inside Job' report
Ron Tripp will be Niagara’s new CAO.
Niagara Regional Council has officially made the appointment of Tripp, who will oversee the leadership of 3000 members of regional staff.
The CAO is the most senior municipal public servant and the only direct employee of Council.
Tripp's appointment comes after a 10-month long process that was managed by the recruitment firm Legacy Partners, under the direction of Regional Council’s CAO Recruitment Committee.
Tripp has more than 20 years of municipal experience, in St. Catharines and Fort Erie, and most recently serving as Niagara Region’s Acting CAO since December of 2018, leaving his role of Commissioner of Public Works.
Officials say the hiring and recruiting process followed recommendations made by Ontario's Ombudsman in his 2019 report titled 'Inside Job.'
In the report, Paul Dube said the 2016 hiring process of Niagara's former CAO Carmen D'Angelo was an inside job, tainted by the improper disclosure of confidential information to a candidate."
Ron Tripp will move into his permanent role starting Oct. 4, 2021.
"Over the last three years, Ron has proven himself to be a competent, dynamic and committed leader as our Acting Chief Administrative Officer. This is particularly remarkable considering the unprecedented challenges that were brought forward by the global pandemic. While our transparent recruitment process was highly competitive, I believe Ron’s track record as a creative, resourceful and ethical leader helped to set him apart from other candidates. I want to thank the CAO Recruitment Committee for their hard work on this important file, and convey council’s confidence in Ron’s ability to deliver on our strategic vision for Niagara." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley
"I want to start by thanking Regional Council for their willingness to put their confidence in me as the Region’s permanent Chief Administrative Officer. I am very proud to have been successful through a rigorous and competitive recruitment process for this role. I am looking forward to both my continued collaboration with Regional Council, as well as the stability and confidence that this decision represents for the Niagara Region team. While the pandemic has brought its challenges to all parts of the Region, I am excited to continue working with our incredibly talented staff and Regional Council to make Niagara a better place to live, work and play." ~ Chief Administrative Officer Ron Tripp
