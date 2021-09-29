Niagara has a new CAO, region says it followed advice from 'Inside Job' report

Ron Tripp will be Niagara’s new CAO.

Niagara Regional Council has officially made the appointment of Tripp, who will oversee the leadership of 3000 members of regional staff.

The CAO is the most senior municipal public servant and the only direct employee of Council.

Tripp's appointment comes after a 10-month long process that was managed by the recruitment firm Legacy Partners, under the direction of Regional Council’s CAO Recruitment Committee.

Tripp has more than 20 years of municipal experience, in St. Catharines and Fort Erie, and most recently serving as Niagara Region’s Acting CAO since December of 2018, leaving his role of Commissioner of Public Works.

Officials say the hiring and recruiting process followed recommendations made by Ontario's Ombudsman in his 2019 report titled 'Inside Job.'

In the report, Paul Dube said the 2016 hiring process of Niagara's former CAO Carmen D'Angelo was an inside job, tainted by the improper disclosure of confidential information to a candidate."

Ron Tripp will move into his permanent role starting Oct. 4, 2021.