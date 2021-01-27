Niagara has a new Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology

A Halifax doctor is headed to Niagara to take the position as the region's new Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Nicholas Braithwaite, who will take over the role on Feb. 1, comes to Niagara Health from IWK Health Centre, a pediatric hospital and trauma centre in Halifax, and the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

He has also held positions such as Corporate Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at William Osler Health System, Corporate Chief of Surgery at Lakeridge Health and Senior Medical Director at the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

His most recent leadership position was as Interim Vice-President Medicine at the IWK in Halifax.

Braithwaite has practiced and taught obstetrics and gynecology in three provinces – Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia – holding Assistant Professorship positions at the University of Toronto, Queen’s University and Dalhousie University.

He attended medical school and completed his Fellowship at the University of Toronto.

“We are thrilled to have a physician of Dr. Braithwaite’s caliber joining our leadership team,” says Dr. Johan Viljoen, Niagara Health Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President Medical. “Our Obstetrics and Gynecology program has made great strides and advancements in enhancing patient care, and we are looking forward to seeing the difference that Dr. Braithwaite will make in his new role.”

Braithwaite will take over for Dr. Karen Macmillan (Obstetrics) and Dr. Olufemi Olufowobi (Gynecology) who served as interim leaders in the program.