Niagara has a new EMS Chief

Niagara has a new head of Emergency Medical Services.

Rick Ferron has been appointed to the position of Director of Emergency Services and EMS Chief.

For the past year Ferron has served as Acting Chief, and previously worked as Deputy Chief of System Performance.

He started his career as a Paramedic in Niagara after graduating from Niagara College in 1991, and has worked as a Primary Care Paramedic, Advanced Care Paramedic, and in various management level positions leading to his current position.

The EMS Chief is responsible for leading the department in providing 24-hour medical response to 911 callers experiencing injury or illness across Niagara.

The team operates 19 bases and a community response unit to respond to approximately 90,000 911 calls per year.



"I would like to congratulate Rick on this appointment and thank him for his continued leadership. His time as Acting Chief has proven our confidence in him has been well placed, and I look forward to continuing to work together." ~ Dr. Azim Kasmani, Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner of Public Health and Emergency Services