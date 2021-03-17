Niagara has almost administered 50,000 COVID doses, with first mass clinic set to open tomorrow

Another 1300 vaccines have been administered in Niagara.

More than 44,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, so far.

The region's first mass immunization clinic opens tomorrow at the MacBain Community Centre for residents 80+ who booked an appointment on the Ontario government's portal.

Appointments can still be booked through the provincial system: call 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

48 new cases of COVID were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, and there was one additional variant case detected bringing the total to 119.

The number of active infections keeps rising to over 300.

Eight people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara.