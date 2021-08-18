Niagara has another 'living wage' employer

Niagara has another certified Living Wage Employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has announced that Little Chief & Co., a speciality pet store in St. Catharines, has been certified at the 'Champion Level.'

The store currently employs one full-time employee.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the first certified living wage employer for pet retail in both Ontario and Canada. At Little Chief & Co. we truly value our employees and our customers equally. Everyone deserves a living wage, and we will always strive to meet and exceed this mandate as our business grows,” say Jen and Mike McKenna, Co-Founders, Little Chief & Co.

The current living wage for Niagara region has been calculated to be $18.12/hour.

If an employer’s total compensation package includes benefits such as dental and prescription drugs, the living wage can be lowered by at least $1.00/hour.