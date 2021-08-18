iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara has another 'living wage' employer

little chief

Niagara has another certified Living Wage Employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has announced that Little Chief & Co., a speciality pet store in St. Catharines, has been certified at the 'Champion Level.'

The store currently employs one full-time employee.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the first certified living wage employer for pet retail in both Ontario and Canada. At Little Chief & Co. we truly value our employees and our customers equally. Everyone deserves a living wage, and we will always strive to meet and exceed this mandate as our business grows,” say Jen and Mike McKenna, Co-Founders, Little Chief & Co.

The current living wage for Niagara region has been calculated to be $18.12/hour. 

If an employer’s total compensation package includes benefits such as dental and prescription drugs, the living wage can be lowered by at least $1.00/hour. 

12

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1565624460&size=Large

    ROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Rod Mawhood

    ROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Rod Mawhood
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Legal Stories of the Week - Aug 18

    Teen charged with murder. Edmonton lawyer refusing to wear mask in court. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins NITM every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Aug 18

    We are staying in Phase 3 of the opening protocol indefinitely. Erin O'Toole announced a GST holiday for the month of December. New enhanced EI benefits declining to $300 per week. Steph Vivier talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.