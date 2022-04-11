Niagara has another 'living wage' employer

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is Niagara’s Latest Certified Living Wage Employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says the agency is a certified living wage employer at the Champion level.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society serves eight municipalities in the Niagara region, as well as Haldimand County and the Mississauga’s of the New Credit. They operate three shelters, one low cost animal clinic, and two mobile animal hospitals that travel throughout the province.

They work with likeminded partners for the welfare of all animals and have transfer agreements worldwide for areas that

experience over pet population.

All 15 full time and 22 part time employees are paid above the Niagara region living wage rate of $18.90/hour and have a full benefit package.

“We are very pleased that we came in at the Champion level under the provincial living wage certification program. We value all of our employees and realize it can be a tough job at times. We want to encourage a positive work environment for our long time employees as well as for younger and new employees to allow them to make a career at the Niagara SPCA,” said John Greer, Executive Director at Niagara SPCA and Humane Society.

A living wage reflects what earners need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in the community.

It is a voluntary commitment that employers can make to compensate directly-employed and contract employed full-time and part-time workers.