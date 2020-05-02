Niagara has exceeded 500 cases of COVID-19: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed over 500 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Since yesterday they've confirmed 14 new cases, bringing the total number to 508.

169 cases of the virus are active, and 294 have recovered.

45 Niagara patients being treated for the virus have died.

Residents of long-term care/retirement homes make up 32.9% of Niagara's cases, and 91.1% of overall deaths.

22.2% of the region's cases are healthcare workers.

