Niagara has not made COVID vaccines mandatory for youth under 18 taking part in indoor sports

Niagara has not made vaccines for youth under the age of 18 participating in an indoor sport mandatory yet, but discussions on the subject continue.

Some Ontario health units are taking a harder line than the province on COVID-19 vaccination rules for youth sports.

The province's policy affecting gyms and other indoor facilities - like hockey arenas- exempts people under age 18 who are entering fitness facilities to participate in organized sports.

But health units covering Windsor-Essex County and York Region have revoked that exemption.

They say heavy breathing, close and prolonged contact and crowded spaces during indoor sports increase the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

Some sports organizations, like the Ontario Minor Hockey League, also enforce a stricter policy requiring youth 12+ to be vaccinated to play in their association.

Niagara Public Health says it is closely monitoring the role youth athletics is playing in spreading infections and their subsequent impact on schools.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji says additional local vaccine certification requirements are being actively considered and discussed with stakeholders as a way to keep schools safe and allow students to continue with uninterrupted learning.

However, he says no decision has been made at this time on whether to proceed.