Niagara has not moved to the next phase of 'general public, 80+' getting COVID vaccines
Niagara Public Health says once the vaccine is available to the general public, you'll know.
Officials will be releasing more information on the progress of the immunization effort shortly, but for now, Niagara has not moved to the next phase of “general public, 80+ people.”
Some other regions, such as York, have started their vaccinations earlier than Niagara based on vaccine availability.
Niagara will be using the Provincial registration website when it launches on March 15.
-
Council Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim DiodatiCouncil Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati
-
Child Care in Canada – what’s the best approach?Tim talks to Dr. Kate Bezanson, Brock U Associate Professor, Sociology and Associate Dean, Social Sciences, on the need for a national child care strategy.
-
view from the drive - Wish you kept 'em allview from the drive - Wish you kept 'em all