Niagara has not moved to the next phase of 'general public, 80+' getting COVID vaccines 

Niagara Public Health says once the vaccine is available to the general public, you'll know.

Officials will be releasing more information on the progress of the immunization effort shortly, but for now, Niagara has not moved to the next phase of “general public, 80+ people.”

Some other regions, such as York, have started their vaccinations earlier than Niagara based on vaccine availability.

Niagara will be using the Provincial registration website when it launches on March 15.

