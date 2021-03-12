Niagara has second highest rate of opioid deaths across Ontario in new report

Niagara has the second highest rate for Opioid deaths across Ontario in a new report.

A report released yesterday shows from January to November of 2020 there was a 59% increase in Opioid related deaths, compared to 2019.

Only Toronto came before Niagara in the report, with the most overdose deaths.

Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara Glen Walker says more than three people are dying each week.

He says the pandemic has increased the amount of people using drugs alone.

38% of people who died were alone in their home.

Walker says more people are also relapsing, and the drug supply has dried up since the border is closed.

He says people are 'cooking' things up, and users aren't aware of the drug's potency.