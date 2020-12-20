Niagara headed into 'RED' Monday after over 200 new cases confirmed over the weekend, 44 in hospital

"Red will not be enough to battle the COVID-19 virus."

That's from Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health who says more 'dramatic measures' are needed to contain the virus.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji says while Niagara will be moving to the 'Red-Control' level of Ontario's COVID restriction framework as of midnight, it's clear that measure hasn't worked in areas already in that zone for the past few weeks.

Being in the 'Red' zone means gyms and restaurants must limit the number of people inside their buildings to a maxium of 10. Click here to read more.

Hamilton heads into 'Grey-Lockdown' as of midnight.

Hirji says people need to stay home and limit contacts to control the virus.

Niagara reported over 200 new cases over the weekend, and now 44 people are being treated for the virus locally in hospital.

There's speculation Premier Doug Ford will announce a province-wide lockdown to take effect Christmas Eve.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1pm Monday - CKTB will bring you details.