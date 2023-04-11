Niagara health adds digital aid for patients

Niagara Health has added a digital aid for patients.

SeamlessMD is a digital platform aimed at helping patients before and after hip, knee, shoulder, bowel and transurethral resection of the prostate surgeries.

The guide provides personalized education materials, reminders, progress tracking, post-surgery symptom monitoring and other services.

Patients using the app can self-report data related to their surgery and share photos of their wounds with their Niagara Health surgical care team members.

The hope is that this will allow surgical teams to provide personalized care recommendations and faster intervention, if necessary.

Since going live in March 2022, 1,204 patients have enrolled with the platform.