Niagara Health adds new feature to their app with booking appt. info and COVID results

A new feature has been added to Niagara Health's app to help residents get answers to their questions.

The 'Resuming Services' feature added to the Navigator helps users access the latest updates on the resumption of clinical services and answers to questions about booking appointments and what patients need to do when coming to the hospital.

Navigator users will also find the latest COVID-19 updates including case reporting and a link to the Ontario Ministry of Health portal where patients can receive their COVID-19 test results.

To date, more than 3,200 people have downloaded the app.

If you haven’t installed the app, the Niagara Health Navigator can be downloaded for free on any Apple or Android device.

If you have already downloaded the Niagara Health Navigator, update the app in the App Store or Google Play to view the newest release.