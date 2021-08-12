Niagara Health allows children over the age of 6 to visit hospital patients

Starting tomorrow children over the age of six will be allowed to visit loved ones at a Niagara Health hospital.

Niagara Health is expanding visitor rules to include anyone six years of age and older to 'help increase family presence in the hospital.'

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and everyone entering the hospital – including those who have been vaccinated – must pass COVID-19 screening, wear a mask, practice hand hygiene and physical distance when possible.